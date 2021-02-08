Coeur d’Alene Public Schools brings middle, high school students back four days a week, loosens quarantine protocol

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Public Schools are now in the yellow or minimal risk category.

Parents of Coeur d’Alene middle school and high school students can send them to school four days a week again.

And the school district is not only bringing students back, but also loosening its quarantine protocols.

The district says it’s not seeing high transmission of COVID-19 in schools anymore, so its moving from the moderate risk category to minimal.

There are some cases here and there, but it’s from students and staff being exposed out in the community.

The school district scaled back to two days a week in the fall last year after seeing concerning COVID-19 trends in secondary students and staff.

By December and January, the district says things improved.

“We do believe we’re still seeing a small amount of potential transmission in classrooms,” said Director of Communications Scott Maben. “But its really probably less than 1 in 5 students who are diagnosed with COVID-19 where they’re getting that in the school building. It’s other parts of their day and other parts of their life where that exposure is happening.”

As of Feb. 1, all middle school and high school students can attend class Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday will remain an entirely virtual learning day.

But this isn’t the only change.

Because COVID-19 trends are looking better in schools, the district is also loosening its quarantine guidelines using new guidance from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

If a student is exposed to someone who is positive for COVID-19, they don’t have to quarantine if both the student and positive person were wearing masks at the time of exposure and if it was in a classroom or other environment with good supervision safety protocols.

This means an exposure on the school bus or playground would still require a 10 to 14 day quarantine.

Under this new guidance, parents can still voluntarily quarantine their child and it would be an excused absence from school.

But if not, families are asked to still monitor any possible symptoms.

