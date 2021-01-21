Coeur d’Alene Public Schools asking voters to renew district levy

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Voters will soon have to chance to vote either yes or no on a Coeur d’Alene Public Schools levy, which funds 25% of the district’s budget.

The levy funds staff members such as nurses, counselors, school resource officers and more. It also provides money for new buses, classroom supplies and extracurricular activities.

A levy is put on the ballot every two years. This levy will contribute about $20 million a year to the district.

So what would you pay? First, the district expects tax rates to go down. Instead of $1.79 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value, it’s projected to go down to $1.71. The district states the tax rate is going down because as the community grows, property value goes up.

If your house is valued at $300,000, you’ll contribute $342. This is only if the tax rate decreases. The district wants to drive home the fact that this levy isn’t going to take more money from your wallet.

“If you just read the beginning [of the ballot], it might feel like this is an additional cost and the one thing to keep in mind is this is a renewal, not an additional cost,” said Katie Ebner, Director of Finance for Coeur d’Alene Public Schools.

Expect a change on the ballot this year. Due to a bill passed by the legislature in 2019, the district has to put a disclosure of the proposed levy. It’ll provide an example of how much someone would pay if their home is worth $100,000.

Because it’s a levy, it needs a majority vote to pass. This means 50% of the voters plus one need to approve it. Voter registration ends on February 12th and the election on on March 9th.

To find out more about the levy, click here.

