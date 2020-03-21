Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls pass ordinance to close restaurants and bars

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

City leaders in Coeur d’Alene and Post falls have ordered all bars and restaurants to close beginning Monday, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayors Steve Widmyer and Ron Jacobson passed the ordinance during a city council meeting on Saturday, prohibiting all dine-in food services.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases rose to 41 in Idaho on Saturday, the State Department of Health and Welfare said, an additional 10 cases than health officials reported the day before.

Included in the ban are all restaurants, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, and other areas that provide dine-in services. Curb-side and drive-through services will still be allowed, as well as food trucks.

Customers will only be allowed inside restaurants to pick up to-go orders. The order does not apply to gas stations, grocery stores, and emergency shelters that provide food to the homeless.

RELATED: Coronavirus Guide: Staying up-to-date on cases, who to call and how to prepare

READ: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.