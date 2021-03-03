Coeur d’Alene Police working to combat spike in crime near downtown bars

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The City of Coeur d’Alene is trying to figure out how to get control of alcohol-fueled trouble in the city’s bar district.

The police department has seen a spike in crime in the area. Since the last council meeting, the department says a few bars voluntarily closed early, and that helped reduce fights and other reports of crime.

The City is still trying to work with business owners to come up with a solution to keep people from being over-served. Among the recommendations are for business owners to train staff through programs offered by the Idaho State Patrol’s Beverage Control.

The council is also considering other actions, like adopting a public intoxication ordinance. That would be enforced against people who are both drunk and causing trouble.

READ: Idaho bar says it doesn’t want your business if you’re from Washington

READ: Idaho bars want Washingtonians to feel welcome in Coeur d’Alene

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.