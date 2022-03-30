Coeur d’Alene Police warn of dangerous TikTok ‘Orbeez’ challenge

by Will Wixey

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — There’s a new dangerous trend going around on social media: the “Orbeez” challenge.

It began on TikTok, where users would freeze Orbeez balls and shoot them at unsuspecting pedestrians with toy guns. The challenge has gained popularity throughout the month and has been witnessed in various cities across the U.S.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department reported several incidents of people being struck with projectiles the past two months. Between February 4 and March 29, the department responded to seven separate calls relating to airsoft gun shootings.

On Tuesday, officers arrested three teenagers for shooting at multiple people from a moving vehicle. They struck one woman in the head while she was driving, another woman in the face, and a man in the shoulder. The victims were waiting outside of the Iron Horse Bar and Grill.

The teens were later detained after they ran out of the vehicle. They were all booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on various charges related to the assaults.

CDA Police encourages parents to be aware of these types of social media trends, and take proper steps to prevent their kids from participating in them. Airsoft guns come in many different designs and there are a variety of projectiles being used. The CDAPD will criminally charge any suspects identified in other similar calls for service.

