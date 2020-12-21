Coeur d’Alene Police to deliver large toy donation to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

COPYRIGHT: KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — Officers with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department are making spirits bright at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

Police will deliver a large toy donation to the hospital Monday afternoon.

The annual tradition, now on its fifth year, was started by Police Sgt. Shane Avriett whose son Caiden spent the first six and a half months of his life at the Spokane hospital.

The children’s hospital relies on donations to give out toys on Christmas, to keep the Christmas Store stocked and to give out toys throughout the year for different occasions.

PAST COVERAGE: Coeur d’Alene Police Department fills moving truck with donated toys for sick kids

Drop off begins at 1:00 p.m. Monday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.