Coeur d’Alene Police searching for suspect in September sexual assault

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Coeur d'Alene Police

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene police are searching for the man accused of a sexual assault that took place in a stairwell back in September.

According to police, the assault happened around closing time in a building in the 1800 block of N. Lakewood Drive, near Riverstone.

The police department shared a sketch of the suspect in a post to Facebook, saying the assault was just recently reported. Detectives are now looking for a man believed to be in his late 20s or 30s. He’s described as being possibly Hispanic, with a darker complexion and having an accent.

When describing the suspect, Coeur d’Alene police also detailed the man as being tall with a muscular build, shaggy facial hair, and short dark hair that’s slightly longer and wavy on top.

Police said the man also is described as having a tattoo with what appears to be at least three horizontal lines on his inner right forearm.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320.

