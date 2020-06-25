Coeur d’Alene Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: CDA Police

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Police in Coeur d’Alene are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Mikela Hartman Olaitiman was last seen on June 14 wearing all black Puma clothing and glasses.

Olaitiman has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’4″ tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coeur d’Alene Police at 208-769-2320.

