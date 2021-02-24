Coeur d’Alene Police needs help identifying catalytic converter thieves

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles











COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police are investigating a slew of catalytic converter thefts, and need help identifying suspects in another theft last week.

This theft occurred at an unidentified business near Neider and Government Way, where two suspects — a man and a woman — stole a catalytic converter and drove off, all of which was captured on surveillance video.

Police say they have been investigating several thefts the past five months, which authorities in Kootenai and Spokane counties have been dealing with, as well.

Anyone with information on this recent theft or any other thefts is urged to call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320.

