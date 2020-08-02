Coeur d’Alene Police need help identifying person of interest in stalking case
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police need help identifying a person of interest in a stalking case.
Authorities describe the man as being in his 30s or 40s, five-feet ten-inches tall with a “chubby” build. He was recently in the area of Tubbs Hill and the Coeur d’Alene Resort boardwalk.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or email policetips@cdaid.org, case number #20C31446.
