Coeur d’Alene Police need help identifying person of interest in stalking case

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police need help identifying a person of interest in a stalking case.

Authorities describe the man as being in his 30s or 40s, five-feet ten-inches tall with a “chubby” build. He was recently in the area of Tubbs Hill and the Coeur d’Alene Resort boardwalk.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department is asking for your help to identify this man. He is described as a male 30's – 40's,… Posted by Coeur d'Alene Police Department on Thursday, July 30, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320 or email policetips@cdaid.org, case number #20C31446.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.