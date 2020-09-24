Coeur d’Alene Police looking for missing teen, possibly in Spokane area

SPOKANE, Wash. — Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for 15-year-old Alexis Deckard, who went missing and was last seen in Spokane’s South Perry District.

Deckard has medical issues that require medication, but police believe she has only a short supply. She was last seen near Eighth and Helena in the South Perry District, but may return to the Coeur d’Alene area.

Deckard is described as five-feet four-inches tall, 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Deckard’s whereabouts are urged to call Coeur d’Alene Police at (208) 769-2320.

