Man arrested in connection to Coeur d’Alene Police homicide investigation

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene Police arrested 19-year-old Matthew Holmberg in connection to a homicide investigation.

Police were called to 23rd and Coeur d’Alene Avenue around 5:15 p.m., where they found an injured man lying unconscious in the street, later identified as 20-year-old Gabriel Casper. He was quickly transported to Kootenai Heath with life-threatening injuries and later died. Authorities then began investigating the case as a homicide.

Detectives from local agencies developed credible information to arrest Holmberg from a residence in Spokane Valley.

Authorities have not revealed the nature of the man’s injuries.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.