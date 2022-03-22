Coeur d’Alene Police Academy announces upcoming Citizen’s Police Academy

by Will Wixey

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A new program offering a hands-on approach to teach the public about local police is coming to North Idaho.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department announced the future launch of the Citizen’s Police Academy. It’s a program that aims to give citizens a broad understanding of the inner happenings of the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

It will cover topics like crime trends in CDA, our policing model, use of force, SWAT operations, K-9, and investigative processes.

The Citizens Academy will take place at the Coeur d’Alene Police Department from May 25 until June 15. The program is free to the public, but the class is limited to 20 people.

Applications can be picked up at the police department’s front desk. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have no criminal history. The deadline to apply is May 16.

For additional questions about the Citizen’s Academy, contact Sgt. Jared Reneauat the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at 769-2320.

