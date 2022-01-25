Coeur d’Alene PD: Investigators shoot man who threatened school, law enforcement

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– A man accused of making threats toward law enforcement and an elementary school was shot by Coeur d’Alene police and Kootenai County deputies.

Investigators said it started around 2 p.m. Monday when the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office got reports of a suicidal man at a home near Dalton Elementary School. The school was put on lockdown and deputies started trying to negotiate with the man.

Coeur d’Alene Police said it was called in to help with negotiations and evacuating the school.

While deputies and officers tried to talk to the man he repeatedly said he was going to shoot them, investigators said. He’s also accused of making threats towards the people at the school.

At about 5:26 p.m. he pulled out an AR-type rifle and threatened officers and deputies. That’s when members of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Coeur d’Alene Police Department fired their weapons, according to officers.

The Coeur d’Alene Police Department said the man was taken to the hospital. Officers did not release his condition nor his identity.

None of the deputies or officers at the scene were hurt.

The North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force was initiated and the Idaho State Police was identified as the lead investigative agency for this incident.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now has a crew heading to the scene.

