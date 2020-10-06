Coeur d’Alene parent shares her concern with full time in-person learning

Katerina Chryssafis by Katerina Chryssafis

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. – Nearly 9,000 Coeur d’Alene students are back to full time in-person learning.

For some parents, returning to school certainly has its perks.

“I know there’s a push for people to get back in school because they don’t have daycare and they’ve got to work. I get that,” said Kelli Milbrath.

For Milbrath, those perks aren’t worth the risk.

“I was actually really surprised. The cases are going up in the area and then they go around and turn the school to five days a week. I’m a little concerned,” she said.

Milbrath has two kids in the Coeur d’Alene School District. Her daughter is finishing up her senior year online. Her son just returned to school full time.

“It isn’t fully my choice or I would have him home,” Milbrath said.

Because she has shared custody over her son, she’s trying to make it work.

“But if it really gets risky or if there’s a concern, I would probably push to pull him out,” she said.

It’s a concern not just for her family, but also the families she helps as a physical therapist.

“We just don’t want to get it. We don’t want to get the COVID, we don’t want to be sick, we can’t be out and it’s very concerning with this change,” said Milbrath.

Regardless, it’s a change she plans to tackle head on.

“Just continuing to have him wear his mask and be as safe as he can, educate him on good hand washing. Hopefully that will help keep the disease away,” she said.

