‘Coeur d’Alene on Ice’ to open in McEuen Park this October

by Erin Robinson

Matthew Fournier

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Calling all ice skaters! A new, pop-up ice rink will soon open in downtown Coeur d’Alene.

“Coeur d’Alene on Ice” is a family-owned seasonal rink that will open in McEuen Park on October 30. It will be open daily through January.

The rink will be a perfect place for winter fun. Families can drop by for an afternoon of skating or they can rent the rink for birthday parties and private events.

The rink is also teaming up with Lilac City Figure Skating to offer lessons.

Skate sessions are 90 minutes long and will cost $12 for skaters ages 3-12. Tickets are $16 for skaters 13 and older. Rentals are included in ticket pricing, but you can get a discount if you bring your own skates.

Tickets go on sale on October 1 and can be purchased here.

