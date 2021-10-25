Coeur d’Alene new ice rink opens Saturday

by Elise Jawed

Credit: Coeur d'Alene on Ice

Credit: Coeur d'Alene on Ice

Credit: Coeur d'Alene on Ice

Credit: Coeur d'Alene on Ice

Credit: Coeur d'Alene on Ice



Credit: Coeur d'Alene on Ice











COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– It’s getting cold outside, but it’s never too cold to go ice skating!

McEuen Park’s new ice skating rink opens on Saturday.

“Coeur d’Alene on Ice” is an outdoor rink that includes a DJ booth, private heated igloos, party spaces and more!

“There’s no doubt it’s going to be a blast,” said Andrea Murray, a member of Coeur d’Alene on Ice’s family ownership group.

Murray says it’s the perfect spot for a work event, romantic date or family fun day.

The ice skating rink is presented by Numerica Credit Union. Leading up to the grand opening, Numerica will host special giveaways on social media.

“Numerica saw this as an opportunity to bring joy to families in our community,” said Carla Cicero, Numerica president and CEO. “CDA on Ice strongly aligns with Numerica’s mission of enhancing lives, fulfilling dreams and building communities. The ice rink is bringing something new and fun that families can look forward to.”

Skate sessions are 90 minutes long and include skate rentals and lockers. Admission for children ages 3-12 costs $12, and $16 for ages 13 and up. The skate rink will be open daily till Jan. 2, 2022.

The Numerica team plans to put on activities and pour their new guests hot cocoa on opening night.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Coeur d’Alene on Ice’ to open in McEuen Park this October

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.