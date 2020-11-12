Coeur d’Alene middle schoolers to only attend class twice a week as coronavirus cases rise within the district

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene middle schools will revert back to students attending just two days a week, the district announced Wednesday, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff as the reason.

“As we have seen a steady rise in COVID-19 transmission in our community this fall, we have experienced a pronounced increase in the number of students and District employees who have tested positive for the virus, or who have been exposed to it and sent home to quarantine according to public health guidelines,” it reads in a letter addressed to families.

As of Wednesday, the district has reported 34 students and 28 employees in isolation with COVID-19.

Starting Monday, Nov. 30, half of the district’s middle schoolers will attend classes on Monday and Tuesday, with the other half attending Thursday and Friday. Students will spend the other three days they aren’t in class learning remotely.

“If staffing shortages grow critical, it may become necessary to implement this schedule change sooner for one or more of our middle schools,” the letter reads.

Also on Wednesday, Coeur d’Alene Public Schools announced grades K-5 at Northwest Expedition Academy would temporarily shift back to remote learning, saying “critical” staffing shortages due to the virus were to blame.

