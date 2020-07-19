Mask mandate in N. Idaho counties up in the air, people react to possibility

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Idaho. According to the state’s health department, Kootenai County is the third highest county with COVID-19 cases in Idaho. The state department reports 1,037 cases in Kootenai County. The case rate is 632.5 per 100,000 population.

With rising case numbers, masks have become a hot topic. At a Friday Panhandle Health District board meeting, people expressed the need for a mask mandate. Others disagreed. Panhandle Health oversees five counties.

Board members declined to vote on the matter and said they need more information plus additional board members in attendance.

People in downtown Coeur d’Alene have mixed reviews about a mask requirement.

“I think that this pandemic is not going to get under control until people accept that it’s real and do their part to stop the spread,” said Alyson Clark, who’s visiting from Seattle.

She said it unnerved her to see crowds and nobody was wearing a mask. Clark is calling the area “the next hot spot.”

“I know people with asthma that are wearing masks so I think that if you can, you should,” she explained. “It’s not going to go away. It’s not the flu. It’s not going to go away until we do our part.”

Mike Murphy, who lives in California, said a mask should be required in certain places.

“If you’re going to be indoors or within six feet of other people then I think it’s good to have it on,” he said. “But being outdoors and staying your distance, socially distancing — I don’t think you really need to wear one.”

Murphy said if he sees someone without a mask, he tries to walk the other way.

A Hayden man said masks shouldn’t be required, but said he will wear one.

“No, this still is a free country and I still believe the freedom of our country is still important,” said Jim Wahl. “A mask is more important when you’re closer, so I don’t think that things should be mandated unless you’re inside a still air building.”

Wahl said he thinks education should come before a mask mandate. However, Wahl explained that he will put one on because it’s about being kind.

“Life is better when we care about others more than us so I think that’s when the mask comes into position when you’re inside a building or when you’re close to them,” he said. “I wear it for me. It’s a barrier for others from me.”

The next Panhandle Health District board meeting is on July 23 at 12:30 p.m.

