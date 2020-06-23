Coeur d’Alene man earns state catch-and-release record with 21-inch Westslope cutthroat trout

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: IDFG

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A North Idaho man set a new state angling record on Friday.

Tom Weadick of Coeur d’Alene landed a new catch-and-release record with a 21-inch Westlope cutthroat trout he caught while flyfishing on the North Fork Coeur d’Alene River.

The previous record was held by Dwaine Hasenoehrl, who caugh a 19.5-inch cutthroat in 2016, the same year the catch/release record program first started.

Weadick is an avid angler and previously held a similar record for bull trout, which is a less common native char often found in the same rivers as the Westslope cutthroat trout.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game recognizes catch and release state records for four different sub-species of cutthroat found in Idaho, including Bonneville, Westlope, Yellowstone and Lahontant cutthroat. Westlope cutthroats are native in tributaries to the Columbia River Basin from central and northern Idaho up north into British Columbia.

They are widely distributed in the Salmon, Clearwater, Coeur d’Alene and Clark Fork river systems and have been introduced into many alpine lake across Idaho.

RELATED: North Idaho anglers win $1000 lotery fishing for Pend Oreille walleye

READ: Sandpoint 8-year-old reels in monster rainbow trout, breaks Idaho record

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.