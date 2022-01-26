Coeur d’Alene man claims $100,000 with winning Powerball ticket

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Idaho Lottery

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – One Coeur d’Alene man is now a big winner.

Dennis Faulstich claimed $100,000 from a recent Powerball drawing.

Faulstich is a regular player and purchased the winning ticket from the Beverage Shack on 4th Street.

“I play Powerball because it makes a lot of money for the school systems in Idaho,” Faulstich said. “Most of the time I don’t match any numbers, but this time I got almost all of them.”

His ticket matched four of the first five numbers. Since August, all Powerball tickets in Idaho have included PowerPlay, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings.

The number was 2 the night Faulstich won, meaning his winning prize of $50,000 automatically doubled to the full $100,000.

He knew he had already won, but Faulstich took his ticket back to the Beverage Shack to have them check it.

“I asked them to check the ticket for me, just to see how they’d react,” he said. “They scanned it and were shocked, then told me I needed to go to Boise. I told them that was where I was headed!”

Beverage Shack will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Idaho Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

READ: Coeur d’Alene Boat Expo kicks off today at Hagadone Marine Center

READ: Extremely rare ringtail found in Idaho

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.