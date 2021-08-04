Coeur d’Alene man arrested for allegedly trying to lure kid into boat

by Matthew Kincanon

Police Lights Police Lights

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — A man in Coeur d’Alene has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure a 10-year-old boy onto a boat near Independence Point on Tuesday night.

Coeur d’Alene Police said the child went up to employees at CDA Parasail saying suspect John Marshall Randolph, 42, tried to get him into a nearby boat.

They said Randolph allegedly told both employees and the child that he was his father. As he walked away, one of the employees followed him while another called 911.

He was arrested and has been booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of child enticement.

This is a developing story.

