Coeur d’Alene Library closes to the public, offering curbside pickup

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Library has closed its doors to visitors following the Panhandle Health District’s decision to move Kootenai County to the ‘red risk’ category.

Books can still be borrowed through curbside pickup. Those looking to place holds should do so online or by calling 208-769-2315.

The library will contact you by email, text or phone call when your hold is available. Once you can get to the library, park in the designated spots and remain in your vehicle.

You will need to call the library and your holds will be brought to do.

The decision to move back to curbside pickup comes as Kootenai County deals with an influx of new COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalization rates. Earlier this week, Kootenai Health reported it is nearing capacity.

