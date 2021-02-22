Coeur d’Alene Kroc Center to become vaccine site for people age 65+

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Coeur d’Alene will become a COVID vaccine site for people age 65 and older, thanks to a partnership with Heritage Health.

The vaccination clinics run Monday–Friday by online appointment only, and will be held on the east end of the Kroc Center.

“Our operations team and Clinic Directors have worked hard to make this partnership with The Kroc Center a reality and to ensure prompt delivery of vaccinations to our community from this location,” said Heritage Health chief clinical officer Dr. Peter Purrington. “We’re super excited about being able to work with The Kroc Center. We hope to receive larger quantities of the vaccine in the weeks to come.”

As of publication, Heritage Health says they have vaccinated about 1,200 people. The nonprofit has also partnered with the Kroc Center on several occasions, including shelter space for homeless people.

“We are proud of the strong relationship we have with Heritage Health,” said Sharbono. “This vaccination clinic is simply a reflection of coming together for the greater good.”

To join the online waiting list, visit the Heritage Health website.

