Coeur d’Alene Kroc Center suspends programs, shifts to emergency management effort

The novel coronavirus has Coeur d'Alene's Kroc Center suspending all programs and regular offerings.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Salvation Army Kroc Center will suspend all programs and regular offerings beginning Tuesday, March 17, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension will last through Sunday, April 5, and possibly longer.

During its time of closure, the Kroc Center will shift operations to an emergency management effort.

Members are asked to maintain their Kroc membership. The funds provided by membership fees will allow the Kroc Center to continue to serve in its emergency operations role, helping provide emergency services and supplies to members of the community through partnerships with other agencies.

More than 2,000 people each day visit the Kroc Center, and the Salvation Army says closing the Kroc Centers’ doors will help lower the curve of COVID-19 infections.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports five positive coronavirus tests in the state, although none have been confirmed in north Idaho.

Community members with questions are asked to the call the emergency services hotline at (208) 763-0777. More information can be found online here.

