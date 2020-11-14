Coeur d’Alene Kroc Center adjusts safety measures as Idaho rolls back a stage

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene’s Kroc Center is implementing additional safety measures in response to Gov. Little’s announcement that Idaho will roll back to Stage 2 on Friday.

A mask requirement at the facility is nothing new, but the center says it will start emphasizing the importance of wearing masks in, out and throughout the facility beginning Saturday.

The center will close Sundays and you won’t be able to purchase a day pass for the time being.

Wellness areas and group exercise swim sessions will be limited to 15 people at a time, while no more than 40 people will be allowed to participate in the recreational swim sessions.

Play Care will not be allowed to exceed 30 children at a time and zones will be limited to 30 people.

The Kroc Center is reminding visitors to wipe down all equipment after use, washing your hands on a regular basis and stay home if you’re feeling sick.

