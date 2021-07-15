Coeur d’Alene Interagency Fire Cache in need of workers

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — If you’re looking for a job, the Coeur d’Alene Interagency Fire Cache is in urgent need of workers to help refurbish firefighting equipment due to the wildfires in Idaho depleting resources.

The work would include washing hose, boxing up supplies, loading and offloading trucks, pressure-testing water handling equipment and other duties. Driving positions are also available.

Right now, there are 10 open positions for truck drivers (CDL not required) and 20 openings for warehouse workers, and these positions will remain open until filled. Keep in-mind, they are temporary positions and are in Coeur d’Alene next to the Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) offices.

“We want to thank those who have answered the call for extra help. We already have fifteen drivers and eight warehouse workers hired as part of this effort,” said IDL Director Dustin Miller. “This is one way people can support our crews on the fire line during this unprecedented fire season.”

The interagency said hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days a week, with one scheduled day off per week and the pay starts at $16.76 an hour. The positions are overtime eligible. They added that experience driving a forklift is welcomed and applicants need a driver’s license, and wildland firefighting qualifications are not required.

The interagency is designed for stocking and maintaining wildland firefighting equipment and supplies.

Those interested can apply by emailing their resume to careers@idl.idaho.gov, or visiting the Idaho Department of Lands Jobs page.

