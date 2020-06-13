Coeur d’Alene HS alumnus makes a difference one mask at a time

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho– The Coeur d’Alene School District is still shaping plans for this fall. While so many things are still undecided, one thing is clear. If teachers return to the classrooms, they’ll need some kinds of protective gear.

That’s why Coeur d’Alene High School alumnus Connor White is stepping up to make a difference.

White started a menswear company two years ago called Contrary To Popular Belief. Due to COVID-19, clothing production at the California factory he sources from is temporarily on hold.

Like so many other small business owners, White shifted his plans to meet demand. His company started making reusable masks.

White said his initial goal was to produce the masks so that people in the general public had a safe alternative and would stop buying up the N-95 masks that healthcare workers needed, but had a hard time finding early on in the pandemic.

Each “Dodger” mask is made with safety in mind. White said it has a pocket for a removable filter and each one is made from microbial canvas. The face coverings sell for $24 online.

White took another step toward making a difference when he saw that the Coeur d’Alene School District may need masks for the upcoming school year for teachers.

White knows firsthand how important it is for students and teachers to get back into the classroom safely because his wife teaches at Coeur d’Alene High School. It’s the same school where the couple met as teenagers.

“This was a measurable thing that we could do that was good with the resource that we had to help do everything possible to make sure that the kids can get back to school and do it in a safe and healthy way,” White said.

Even though White’s own business is taking a hit during the pandemic, he’s choosing to focus on doing good in his hometown.

The goal is to donate 2,000 masks to the school district, according to White.

“You can do what you can with what you have and I think that if we all took that attitude, then we could probably do some really, really good, important, and powerful things,” White said.

