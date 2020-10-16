Coeur d’Alene high schools to return to hybrid learning starting Monday

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Just two weeks after moving to full-time, in-person learning, the Coeur d’Alene School District has decided to reverse course and move its three high schools back to a hybrid model.

Superintendent Steven Cook made an “administrative decision” following an uptick in COVID-19 cases and exposures at the schools.

The school board announced it would discuss its risk level at a special meeting on Monday, following the Panhandle Health District’s decision to move the county to the “moderate” risk category. The board will still convene on Monday to consider moving the entire district from the yellow to orange risk level.

Spokesman Scott Maben said the district is looking to change the hybrid learning schedule for elementary and middle schools, which would include four days a week in school, with Wednesdays at home.

As for the high schools, students at Coeur d’Alene, Lake City and Venture High Schools will return to their previous schedule of attending classes in-person two days a week and remotely the other days.

Students will use the same schedule as they did for the first three weeks of the school year.

In an email to parents, the district said a change in operating status would typically go into effect one week later.

“However, our administrative decision to return to Orange sooner for our high schools is in response to the degree to which COVID-19 positive test results and associated exposures resulting in quarantine have occurred among students at that level,” the letter said.

