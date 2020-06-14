Coeur d’Alene firefighters unload U-Haul for injured man

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — When a man injured his knee while unloading boxes at a storage facility, the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department didn’t hesitate to help.

The Fire Department’s Medic 32 responded to the Mini Storage facility and transported the man to the emergency room.

Meanwhile, firefighters with Engine 2 showed up to finish the job.

They unloaded the rest of the boxes in the U-Haul, then returned the truck and delivered the patient’s keys and a receipt for the U-Haul to him.

