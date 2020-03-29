Coeur d’Alene Fire needs no-touch thermometers for first responders

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department is asking for the public’s help finding special thermometers to test firefighters for possible exposure to COVID-19.

The Fire Department took to Facebook for their request, explaining that they have been unable to find temporal, tympanic or no-touch thermometers anywhere.

As first responders, the Fire Department takes seriously the need to test personnel for coronavirus symptoms—in this case, fevers. Prior, during and at the end of shifts, the Fire Department says they hope to check firefighters’ temperatures to ensure that no one, family member or coworker, can get exposed to the virus.

They ask that anyone with new thermometers who are willing to donate help them out, or if anyone has seen them in stores, to let them know.

