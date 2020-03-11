Coeur d’Alene Fire implements new response guidelines amid coronavirus pandemic

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and other fire departments within Kootenai County are beginning new dispatch and response guidelines to reduce the possible exposure to the current health warnings regarding COVID-19 in line with current CDC guidelines.

Starting Wednesday, those calling 911 may be asked for additional information that will help guide first responders to take appropriate measures when contacting at-risk populations.

“Furthermore, we feel that the prudent approach is to reduce the risk to both the public as well as our personnel by reducing access to our fire stations, apparatus and equipment,” CDA Fire Inspector Craig Etherton said in an email. “Effective immediately, we will be restricting station tours, ride alongs and public education gatherings.”

Etherton said crews may respond to medical calls in full droplet precautions if necessary.

“We anticipate these efforts will be temporary and we will be re-evaluating the situation every 30 days,” Etherton said.

The department apologized for the inconvenience and asked for the public to continue doing their part by washing hands, covering coughs and staying home if experiencing symptoms.

