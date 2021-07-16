Coeur d’Alene Fire Cache needs seasonal workers to stock firefighting supplies

by Rania Kaur

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Since the beginning of July, fire crews in Idaho have been fighting fire after fire, and we’re still a long way from the end of fire season.

All of North Idaho, and south to nearly Boise, fire equipment comes to the Coeur d’Alene Fire Cache to be replenished.

“All of it will come back here eventually, at some point whenever the fires are out,” said Travis Tyler, Shipping Lead for the Fire Cache. “We’ll have hose to refurb, we’ll have fittings to go through, anything that’s out there on those fire lines, we’ll bring it back here and we’ll make sure it’s ready for the next fire or the next fire season.”

They’ve been pretty busy here, evident from empty shelves that are usually stocked head to toe.

“We’ve had to order in a bunch of hose from the Rocky Mountain Cache over in Colorado, and Northern Rockies Cache out in Missoula, Montana,” Tyler said. “So, those guys are helping us out as much as they can too.”

Active wildfire complexes have a quicker turnaround order than most, expect for emergency orders which are needed that day.

“The Snake River Complex will have theirs in by like 16:00 in the evening, to have it down there by 11 or 12 the next morning,” Tyler explained

Since wildfire season has been more active than expected, many of their workers who are only here seasonally have been working for two weeks straight. They need help right now.

“We’re trying to help get more people aware that we need more help here so we can refurb our stuff and get it out quicker,” Tyler said.

They’re hiring 35 positions to help receive, refurbish, drive, ship, and return equipment.

“It’s not just the firefighters out there risking their lives, it’s a team organization here,” Tyler said. “We’re helping them out, and for us to be helping them out, we need help ourselves.”

Applicants don’t need a CDL license. The only qualification, is that applicants have to be 18 years or older. This is a part-time position for 5 months which could lead to a full-time position in the future.

Those interested, can email their resume to careers@idl.idaho.gov or can click HERE for the full job description.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.