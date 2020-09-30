Coeur d’Alene duplex fire intentionally set, investigators say

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: CDA Fire

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A fire that destroyed a duplex and injured one person was intentionally set, according to investigators with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the fire near 15th and Stiner on September 11. It was found fully in flames and spreading to a neighboring home and trees. Crews quickly knocked it down and saved two cats. Four people were displaced as a result and the injured person suffered first- and second-degree burns.

Further investigation determined the cause was arson and now authorities are looking for who may be responsible.

The State Fire Marshal’s Arson tip line has been activated for this fire and anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-75-ARSON. Information can also be directed to the CDAFD at 208-769-2245 or the police department at 208-769-2320.