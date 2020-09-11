Coeur d’Alene duplex destroyed in fire, one person injured
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — One person was injured in an early morning fire that completely destroyed a Coeur d’Alene duplex.
The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to the fire at 15th and Stiner early Friday morning.
The first responding crew found the duplex fully in flames and found it spreading to a neighbor’s home and tree.
Crews knocked it down quickly and the neighboring house suffered minor damage.
Firefighters saved two cats from the fire and are now looking for what caused it.
