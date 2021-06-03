Coeur d’Alene Cruises to hold ‘Bands on Boats Summer Concert’ series
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Looking for some concerts to rock out to, well this summer, Coeur d’Alene Cruises will be having a Bands on Boats Summer Concert series throughout July and August.
For the 2021 line-up, bands that will be rocking on-board cruise boats on the waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene are scheduled as follows:
July 2: Kelly Hughes Band
July 15: Quiet Hollers
July 23: Smash Hit Carnival
August 1: Reckless Kelly
August 15: Band of Heathens
August 20: Shane smith & the Saints
Coeur d’Alene Cruises said these are 21 and older events and tickets are $35 per person. The price includes taxes and fees.
Tickets can be purchased on Coeur d’Alene Cruises website.
