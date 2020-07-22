Coeur d’Alene City Council to discuss potential mask mandate unless health district takes action

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene City Council members plan to meet Friday to discuss a potential mask mandate for the city.

The meeting will take place if the Panhandle Health District does not issue a countywide mandate when members meet Thursday.

“I think this has been dropped in the city’s lap,” said Mayor Steve Widmyer, in reference to a potential mandate.

Widmyer said he requires masks in his personal business, and encourages the mandate.

“We had an employee test positive,” said Widmyer, “but the fact of the matter is that, that one employee who tested positive was wearing a mask during the shift, no one else tested positive.”

Council member Christie Wood added to that, saying the Coeur d’Alene Police Department has had 100 confirmed exposures to the virus already.

Other council members suggested not enforcing masks, calling it a “political move.”

The Panhandle Health Board met Friday to discuss a potential mandate. The meeting was met by protesters, with one person hacking the presentation to write “no masks” across the screen. It ended with board members tabling the discussion.

Council members will meet at noon Friday, unless a decision is reached with the PHD before then.

