Coeur d’Alene City Council considering possible mask mandate after Health District’s decision to lift one

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene City Council members will hold an emergency special meeting on Monday to discuss a possible mask mandate for the city.

The decision comes after the Panhandle Health District Board voted to lift a mandate in Kootenai County on Thursday.

The Health District reported two of its largest rises in COVID-19 cases this week, with another 138 people testing positive on Friday. Kootenai County accounts for roughly 79% of COVID-19 cases in the Idaho Panhandle.

For this reason, City Council members say it’s important to protect residents- and that means wearing face masks.

“There is a continuing and urgent need to protect all residents of, employees in, and visitors to the City of Coeur d’Alene from the risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic through the protection provided by wearing face coverings,” it reads in the City Council agenda.

The meeting will be accessible to residents by Zoom.

