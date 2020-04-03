Coeur d’Alene church suspends in-person services, going against previous decision

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene announced it will be suspending in-person services on Thursday, going against its previous decision to remain open to the public despite a stay home order issued by Gov. Brad Little.

In a post to Facebook, the church said it is temporarily suspending public services, but invites everyone to join an online service this Sunday.

Gov. Little issued the statewide stay home order last Wednesday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The following Sunday, Pastor Tim Remington held a public service at the church.

In the Facebook post, the church said it later learned Gov. Little had classified churches as non-essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to be available during the week with our small staff for those who might find themselves in desperate need of essential services, but we will abide by our Governor’s and President’s guidelines as well as using the sanitation and social distancing methods,” the post reads, in part.

