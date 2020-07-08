Coeur d’Alene Casino postpones all 2020 large-scale events due to COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

The Coeur d'Alene Casino will close temporarily to help minimize the spread of coronavirus. Courtesy: Coeur d'Alene Casino

WORLEY, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Casino has rescheduled all of this year’s large-scale events to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Casino is still open, with social distancing, mandatory masks and thorough sanitation in effect.

“Our highest priority during this pandemic continues to be the health and safety of our team members, guests and community,” said CEO Laura Stensgar. “Our team is working hard to reschedule all of our events and shift efforts to things we can still do like our Coeur Connections charity program.”

Tickets that have been purchased will be honored for their rescheduled dates; refunds can be made by contacting Sharmila Kaiser at 1-800-523-2564 ext. 7480.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.