Coeur d’Alene Casino closes temporarily due to coronavirus

WORLEY, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel will be temporarily closed as a precautionary measure to help minimize the spread of coronavirus.

According to a release, there have been no reported cases of coronavirus at the casino.

The closure will begin on Friday at noon and will last for at least 14 days. During the closure, all bus services to the casino property in Worley will be discontinued.

“We hope that by taking this proactive step now it will help limit the overall impact to our team members, guests and community,” said Coeur d’Alene Casino CEO Laura Stensgar. “We are resolved in continuing to support our employees through the temporary closure.”

All Coeur d’Alene Casino employees will continue to receive their wages and benefits.

The Conoco gas station store will be closed, but pumps will remain in operation 24 hours a day. At this time, Circling Raven Golf Club is expected to keep its open date, set for March 27, while following safety protocols.

