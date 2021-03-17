Coeur d’Alene Casino cancels 2021 Julyamsh powwow over COVID concerns

Coeur d'Alene Casino

WORLEY, Idaho — The Coeur d’Alene Casino has canceled this year’s Julyamsh powwow due to COVID concerns.

The annual event is one of the largest powwows in the country, which the Casino says brings the best traditional drums and dancers from across North America. Since it draws so many people from so many places, the heightened risk of COVID spread led organizers to cancel it this year.

“As we continue to implement health and safety precautions during this pandemic we have decided to cancel this year’s event due to its size and the fact that so many travel from all over the country for it,” said Coeur d’Alene Casino CEO, Laura Penney.

