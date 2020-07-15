Coeur d’Alene Capone’s reopens after COVID-positive customer dined there

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright KXLY 4 News Now 2020

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Capone’s Pub & Grill has reopened in Coeur d’Alene after sanitizing, getting staff tested for COVID-19 and working with Panhandle Health.

The restaurant had temporarily closed on Monday after a COVID-positive customer knowingly dined at the location.

According to Capone’s, this person was supposed to be self-quarantining, but decided to mingle with customers and staff at the restaurant instead.

Hi friends and family,We have been closed the last couple days cleaning and sanitizing and have just meet with… Posted by Capone's Pub & Grill – CDA on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

There will be limited inside seating, patio seating, curbside pickup and delivery options available.

RELATED: Customer who knew they were COVID-positive dined at Coeur d’Alene Capone’s, staff say

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.