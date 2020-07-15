Coeur d’Alene Capone’s reopens after COVID-positive customer dined there
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Capone’s Pub & Grill has reopened in Coeur d’Alene after sanitizing, getting staff tested for COVID-19 and working with Panhandle Health.
The restaurant had temporarily closed on Monday after a COVID-positive customer knowingly dined at the location.
According to Capone’s, this person was supposed to be self-quarantining, but decided to mingle with customers and staff at the restaurant instead.
There will be limited inside seating, patio seating, curbside pickup and delivery options available.
RELATED: Customer who knew they were COVID-positive dined at Coeur d’Alene Capone’s, staff say
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.