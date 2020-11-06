Coeur d’Alene businesses push to survive as resort cancels lighting ceremony

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — It’s something many families look forward to every year. Businesses in the heart of downtown Coeur d’Alene get excited about it, too.

For more than 30 years, the Coeur d’Alene Resort has put on a holiday lighting ceremony and fireworks show. This year, it’s been canceled to avoid big crowds as cases continue to surge in North Idaho.

“People are very joyous and people are in the holiday spirit,” said Kimberly Hardy, manager at Honey Eatery and Social Club.

News of the cancellation makes you want to say Bah! Humbug! It’s not turning Hardy into a Scrooge though.

“We still get quite a few people coming in,” she said. “We are kinda blessed that this is a tourist town.”

The ceremony brings in thousands of people, according to the Director of Marketing of Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises, Cally King.

“We’re going to have people out dining, checking out the downtown strip,” she said. “If everybody can just be safe, keep their distance, Christmas can still be as magical as it always has been.”

Hardy said she doesn’t know how much this cancellation will affect them.

“I’m hoping people will still come downtown and do some their holiday shopping or get some decorations at the holiday stores,” she explained.

King said the ceremony is about the community. 2020 is no different.

“It’s still going to be the same magic and the same lights as the years before,” King explained. “Just a few changes to make it more safe for the community.”

While the light show is canceled, it doesn’t mean they won’t turn on. King said you’ll still be able to see all the lights. They’re going to turn them on the day after Thanksgiving at 6 p.m.

The Travolta Christmas Show is canceled this year, as well.

The Journey to the North Pole cruises will still continue this year, but with several safety precautions in place. Guest capacity on the cruise boats will be reduced, with a limit of six people for each group.

The resort says they will also employ an infrared camera to check passengers’ temperatures as they board, and face masks will be mandatory with hand sanitizer available.

RELATED: Coeur d’Alene Resort cancels 2020 Holiday Light Ceremony, reworks events due to COVID-19

READ: Coeur d’Alene businesses not required to enforce mask mandate

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.