Coeur d’Alene Boat Expo kicks off today at Hagadone Marine Center

by Destiny Richards

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Thinking ahead to warm, summer days at the lake?

The Coeur d’Alene Boat Expo is kicking off for those looking to buy a boat to take on the water this year.

There are about 70-75 different yacht cruisers, speedboats and pontoons to choose from at Hagadone Marine Center.

If you don’t see the perfect option, you can find Build-A-Boat stations across the three showrooms to customize your own exterior, interior, colors and more.

Families that will browsing are encouraged to bring their children. Little ones can play games in the Kids Zone and even try out the surf simulator.

Is it for adults too? I think so. 😂@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/A6yy3zlDU1 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) January 26, 2022

The expo starts Wednesday and continues through February 5, open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More info can be found on the official Boat Expo website.

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now

Copyright 4 News Now



















COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.