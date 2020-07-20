Coeur d’Alene-based Tractor Beverage Co. partners with Chipotle, selling organic drinks

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Chipotle via CNN

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene-based company Tractor Beverage Co. has teamed up with Chipotle Mexican Grill to launch new organic lemonades, teas and aguas frescas at locations starting Tuesday.

The move is part of Chipotle’s programs to support farmers nationwide, and Tractor Beverage Co. is their first product integration. Five percent of profits from the beverage sales will go to supporting farmers.

“Adding Tractor Beverage Co. products and introducing Beverages with Integrity is a notable evolution for the Chipotle menu,” said Chipotle CMO Chris Brandt. “Now our fans can enjoy delicious, all-natural drinks made with real ingredients while supporting the farming community.”

Coeur d’Alene Chipotle customers can get their hands on the following drinks:

Organic lemonade, hibiscus lemonade

Organic mandarin agua fresca, berry agua fresca

Organic black tea

“This is a dream collaboration for two brands committed to using all-natural ingredients, sustainable sourcing and supporting farmers,” said Tractor Beverage found Travis Potter. “Our Tractor Beverages pair perfectly with Chipotle’s real food and will bring entirely new flavors to the brand’s dining experience.”

The beverages will be available for dine-in, takeout and delivery orders.

