Coeur d’Alene bakery raises money to support Panhandle Autism Society

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

The Village Bakery The Village Bakery supporting Panhandle Autism Society

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — The Village Bakery is a home-owned and operated bakery that provides pastries, cakes, desserts and more while helping those in the community with special needs find employment and job skills.

A few months ago, they decided to make hot cocoa bombs to help the Panhandle Autism Society and they’ve been a huge hit.

Right now they have about, 900 to make and have raised about $3,000.

Employees and volunteers have been helping out to make the bombs, but because there are so many, any future orders will probably come by February.

But there is a GoFundMe up on the Village Bakery Facebook Page, where you can support their goal.

For more information you can visit the Facebook Page, email the owner at goddessofcake@yahoo.com or call (208) 446-4860.

