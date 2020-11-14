Coeur d’Alene and Sandpoint have seasons end in state semi-final games

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The number one ranked Coeur d’Alene Vikings steamrolled their way into the Idaho State 5A playoffs, but their run comes to an end as they fall on the road to Rocky Mountain 36-21.

The momentum of the game shifted just before the half with the Vikings on their way in for a touchdown that would give them the lead at the half, but Rocky Mountain forces a fumble at the one yard line and recovered to give the Grizzlies the lead at the break.

The second half belonged to Rocky Mountain as they shutout Coeur d’Alene after the break and extend their lead ultimately winning the game.

The Season ends for CDA with an 8-1 record.

In the Idaho State 4A semi-final, Sandpoint met up with number one ranked Skyline and were shutout 20-0, that ends the season for the Bulldogs.

