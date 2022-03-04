Cochinito Taqueria stays busy in third year of Inlander Restaurant Week

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Inlander Restaurant Week comes to a close, Cochinito Taqueria is wrapping up its third year being a part of the event.

Co-owner Travis Dickinson says it felt like a quick turn around this year since the last Restaurant Week in August 2021 and its always the busiest time of year for them.

Its also a time when Cochinito sees a lot of new faces looking to try the Mexican cuisine.

FIRST COURSE

Chips and Guacamole, Elote Bowl, Queso Fundito

SECOND COURSE

Three Tacos, Full Taco Meal, Karina’s Bowl

THIRD COURSE

Horchata Panna Cotta, Churros, Bionicos

The set price for three courses is $22.

Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 are the last two days of Restaurant Week.

Cochinito Taqueria is located in Downtown Spokane at 10 N Post St.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information on Cochinito Taqueria, see the official website.

