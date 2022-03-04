Cochinito Taqueria stays busy in third year of Inlander Restaurant Week
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Inlander Restaurant Week comes to a close, Cochinito Taqueria is wrapping up its third year being a part of the event.
Co-owner Travis Dickinson says it felt like a quick turn around this year since the last Restaurant Week in August 2021 and its always the busiest time of year for them.
Its also a time when Cochinito sees a lot of new faces looking to try the Mexican cuisine.
FIRST COURSE
- Chips and Guacamole, Elote Bowl, Queso Fundito
SECOND COURSE
- Three Tacos, Full Taco Meal, Karina’s Bowl
THIRD COURSE
- Horchata Panna Cotta, Churros, Bionicos
The set price for three courses is $22.
Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 are the last two days of Restaurant Week.
Cochinito Taqueria is located in Downtown Spokane at 10 N Post St.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information on Cochinito Taqueria, see the official website.
RELATED: Book those weekend dinner plans! Inlander Restaurant Week ends this Saturday
RELATED: Kismet serves up Latin-inspired cuisine in its first Inlander Restaurant Week
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.