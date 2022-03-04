Cochinito Taqueria stays busy in third year of Inlander Restaurant Week

Destiny Richards,
Posted:
by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — As Inlander Restaurant Week comes to a close, Cochinito Taqueria is wrapping up its third year being a part of the event.

Co-owner Travis Dickinson says it felt like a quick turn around this year since the last Restaurant Week in August 2021 and its always the busiest time of year for them.

Its also a time when Cochinito sees a lot of new faces looking to try the Mexican cuisine.

FIRST COURSE

  • Chips and Guacamole, Elote Bowl, Queso Fundito

SECOND COURSE

  • Three Tacos, Full Taco Meal, Karina’s Bowl

THIRD COURSE

  • Horchata Panna Cotta, Churros, Bionicos

The set price for three courses is $22.

Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 are the last two days of Restaurant Week.

Cochinito Taqueria is located in Downtown Spokane at 10 N Post St.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information on Cochinito Taqueria, see the official website.

