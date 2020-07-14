Cochinito Taqueria closes for the week after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cochinito Taqueria will be closing for the week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The taqueria says the employee had “been extremely cautious both at work and in their personal life,” but contracted the virus nonetheless. Rather than close for a day to sanitize, the place will be closing until Monday, July 20 while they get the rest of staff tested or quarantined.

Despite our best efforts in sanitation, social distancing, mask protocol and employee wellness checks, we were notified… Posted by Cochinito Taqueria on Monday, July 13, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.