Cochinito Taqueria closes for the week after employee tests positive for COVID-19
SPOKANE, Wash. — Cochinito Taqueria will be closing for the week after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The taqueria says the employee had “been extremely cautious both at work and in their personal life,” but contracted the virus nonetheless. Rather than close for a day to sanitize, the place will be closing until Monday, July 20 while they get the rest of staff tested or quarantined.
